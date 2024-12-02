Drivers face enforcement checks as police launch festive drink-drive campaign

Safety: Polce want everyone to get home this Christmas

MOTORISTS have been warned police will be out with enforcement check-sites to catch drink and drug drivers throughout the festive period.

The South Yorkshire force will also be ‘targeting dedicated activity’ throughout the period, alongside its regular patrol work, which will see traffic crews on the roads 24 hours a day.

Last December, 118 people were arrested for failing a breath test for alcohol, a drugs wipe or failing to provide a sample.

Those convicted can expect an automatic driving ban, along with the prospect of a large fine and the likelihood of inflated insurance costs if they eventually attempt to get back on the road.

So far this year, 42 people have been killed as a result of incidents on the roads and police warn that consuming any amount of alcohol impares judgement.

They say everyone has a responsibility to play a part in ensuring everyone is kept safe, by observing the laws around safe driving.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “You can’t be responsible for everyone else’s actions, but you can your own.

“Making the decision to get behind the wheel after alcohol or drugs is selfish.

“Even with years’ of policing experience, delivering the message to someone’s loved one never gets any easier and this year we want everyone to return home safely.

“We know that majority of drivers do not drink or take drugs and drive, and we’re thankful for your help in creating safer roads, but for those few who think it is acceptable, we will take action and put you before the courts.

“You could lose your job, your family, and even kill yourself or someone else.

“I urge you to plan ahead - if you’re having a drink, you need to book a taxi, use public transport or walk home if you can. Leave the car at home.”

Police work will be backed by a publicity campaign organised by South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, which includes the police, councils and other interested parties.

Insp Collings added: “We will be out there day and night and will be carrying out enforcement check sites and targeting dedicated activity.

“We wish everyone in South Yorkshire a safe and merry Christmas.”