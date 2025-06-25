Dizzying sums denied to criminals in cannabis raids
With each plant worth an estimated £1,000 that means police have taken substantial sums of money out of the criminal economy as they continue a long-running crackdown on the cannabis farming industry.
So far, they have found 6,781 plants as a result of 25 raids at locations across the borough.
But a further 3,953 plants have been discovered through other operations, adding to the pressure on the criminal gangs behind the trade.
Neighbourhood police have been responsible for much of the work and in one raid alone, plants worth an estimated £1m on the black market were recovered from a snooker hall in Ferham.
Insp John Crapper, of the Rotherham Central team, said: "We've achieved some fantastic results relating to cannabis setups in Rotherham so far this year as we continue to build on the work we carried out over the previous 12 months.
"In 2024, we seized close to 18,000 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £17.8 million, from illegal drug farms.
"Contrary to what some people think, cannabis is not a harmless drug.
“Its cultivation is linked to organised crime and is directly responsible for the exploitation of vulnerable people.
“It's important people are aware of the connection between illegal drugs and violent crime in Rotherham - and across the county.
"Activity as part of Operation Grow is the result of daily intelligence gathering and, with your help, we'll continue to tackle cannabis farms."
Launched in 2021, Op Grow is the district’s answer to the production and supply of drugs.