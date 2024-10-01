Clue: Police want to trace the owner of these keys

A SET of unidentified car keys could be central to a police investigation into the theft of a car in the Dearne Valley.

Officers have recovered a bunch of keys but need to track down the owner as part of their investigation.

The clock is also ticking, because they have arrested a man aged 56, who remains in police custody.

However, officers have strict time limits on how long they can detain suspects before they have to release them, though they can continue to investigate. They keys include a Vauxhall car key fob and eight other keys, including ‘latch’ types and two which would fit tradition five-lever door locks.

Investigators believe they keys may belong to a resident in the Wath upon Dearne, West Melton or Brampton Bierlow areas.

There are eight traditional keys, along with a heart-shaped fob and ornamental cross.

Information should go to South Yorkshire Police via 101, incident 571 of September 30.