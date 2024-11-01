Neighbourhood police: But officers face huge competing demands

DEARNE area residents have been given a stark explanation of how thinly spread neighbourhood police are in their communities, with numbers still around half historic levels, despite recent improvements.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before austerity cuts, separate South Yorkshire Police neighbourhood teams existed for the Hoyland district and Wombwell and Darfield, but cost-saving measures saw numbers reduced and the teams merged.

Police officer numbers are now back to similar levels overall, but numbers of neighbourhood cops have not climbed back to old levels, with one team remaining for the wider district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the officers on duty frequently find themselves called away to deal with issues such as escorting prisoners to hospital, or helping colleagues elsewhere with labour-intensive operations.

Recently, that has seen officers from the Barnsley South neighbourhood policing team called away to help with Operation Duxford policing in Doncaster - high profile one-day crackdowns on major crime issues.

A community policing meeting in Wombwell was told it was impossible to put a percentage on officers’ time away from their local duties - some weeks it could be each shift from five days, while another week, it could be none.

Officers told residents they found the situation “frustrating”, but said their principle role was as South Yorkshire Police officers, rather than neighbourhood staff, so they had to cover where no other colleagues were available to step in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents attending the meeting were told by one: “From five days, two or three may be taken up with prisoners, or hospital-sitting.

“Sometimes, it could e a full week. Another week, we could have a full week (on neighbourhood duties).

The meeting was told that at present, the NPT has a sergeant, three constables and four PCSOs to cover the area, with an additional two officer vacancies waiting to be filled.

But the meeting heard that, historically, each of the two teams would have had similar numbers of staff available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes to policing demands, such as the need to deal with online crime like grooming and fraud, absorbing staff who might previously have been available for other duties.

Before being elected to Government, Labour pledged to recruit 13,000 new officers to increase the presence within communities across the country.