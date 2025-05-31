Delays for 101 calls cut - but other forces do better

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 31st May 2025, 08:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

CALLERS contacting South Yorkshire Police on 101 can expect an average delay of almost 90 seconds, compared to just 13 seconds in neighbouring West Yorkshire.

The performance of South Yorkshire’s call-handling centre has improved greatly in the space of two years, slashing average delays by 56 per cent.

But the current average of one minute and 27 seconds is a far cry from Cumbria, England’s best performing force, where staff pick up the telephone after just three seconds, on average.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police also acknowledge that callers can be left hanging on for an hour when demand is high.

Numbers of people getting fed up and ringing off is also down in South Yorkshire, with less than eight per cent of callers now doing so, compared to almost 14 per cent two years ago.

Emergency 999 calls are answered more quickly, with more than 92 per cent answered within ten seconds, up from less than 88 per cent.

Chief Supt Cherie Buttle said: “We always strive to provide the highest standard of service to members of the public when they pick up the phone and dial 101.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Although our performance as a force continues to improve, we know there is always more we can do - and we’re not complacent.

Improved: But South Yorkshire Police still lag behind colleagues in West YorkshireImproved: But South Yorkshire Police still lag behind colleagues in West Yorkshire
Improved: But South Yorkshire Police still lag behind colleagues in West Yorkshire

“We’re aware there are still periods of high demand where callers could be waiting up to an hour, and we’ve made improvements in this area to minimise the amount of times this happens.

“We are constantly reviewing our systems and new opportunities with the world of IT as we look for ways to build on the success of the past few years,” she said.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice