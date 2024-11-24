Dearne man arrested as part of international investigation into wildlife crime

Protected: Birds eggs which should be taken

A MAN has been arrested following a police raid at an address in Thurnscoe as part of an international investigation into illegal wildlife trading.

South Yorkshire Police were involved in the swoop, alongside the National Wildlife Crime Unit.

Local officers from the force’s rural crime team, neighbourhood officers and specialists in conducting searches were involved, alongside digital media investigators.

The raid was of a large-scale operation to dismantle the international organised illegal wildlife trade, specifically the taking, possessing, and trading of wild bird’s eggs.

Illegal traders are being blamed for pushing some species of animals and plants towards extinction, by pillaging the environment of protected species for profit.

According to South Yorkshire Police, trafficking wildlife has the potential to upset delicate ecosystems to the point where it affects their ability to help stabilise the climate and avoid climate change.

A spokesman for the NWCU said: “The taking, possessing, and trading of wild bird eggs is illegal and overall, it is believed that these crimes are less common than they were.

“However, clearly it still goes on and as the overall number of birds is declining it can be argued that this crime has an even greater impact now than it did years ago.

“These criminals are very well organised and connected. The rarer a species is, the higher its demand and value to these criminals.”

South Yorkshire Police are involved in continual efforts to tackle rural crime and Chief Inspector Peter Spratt added: “This warrant is just one example of the ongoing work to strengthen our fight against both wildlife and rural crime.

“In addition to enforcement activity on the frontline, we have invested in training over 40 additional officers to deal with these types of offences and continue to develop better connections with rural communities and creating a stronger force against those intent on committing wildlife and rural crimes in South Yorkshire.

“To support our ongoing work, I urge anyone with information about wildlife or rural crime, or who sees any suspicious behaviour, to contact us as we are stronger with your help.”

As part of the warrant, a 57 year-old man was arrested and has since been released on police bail, while officers conduct further investigations.