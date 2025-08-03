Danger drivers on Dearne Valley Parkway every weekend, police told

THE Dearne towns link road is now being used as a venue for boy-racer gatherings - where the carriageway is used for driving stunts - every Saturday night, police have been told.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in the area say up to 100 drivers gather to race - with cars up to three-abreast on the dual carriageway road, which remains open to normal road-users.

Others perform ‘donuts’, spinning cars, and performing hand-brake turns, to steer their vehicles around corners in rally-driving style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedestrians gather to watch, putting themselves in danger should any of the vehicles go out of control, officers responsible for the area were told.

The disturbance is so great, cattle in nearby fields have been left ‘spooked’ and running around.

Problems can occur between the start of the road at Birdwell, all the way through to Great Houghton, but residents say those involved frequently gather at the Shortwood roundabout, near Hoyland.

When residents call police, those involved have a window of up to an hour before officers arrive, signalling the dispersal of the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gatherings have tended to happen around 10.30pm, but have started to become earlier, officers at a police community meeting in Hoyland were told.

Saturday night fever: Dangerous drivers gather every weekend on the Dearne Towns Parkway, say residents

One resident said she had called so frequently to report problems, staff at the South Yorkshire Police Atlas Court call centre now recognised her voice.

“On Saturday night, they were doing hand-brake turns around the roundabout as spectators stood around, it is not safe at all,” she said.

“They get 40 minutes to an hour until police come, then they disperse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newton Road, one of the service roads for new warehouses on the route, was used as ‘holding area’ for cars involved.

The road was built in the 1990s to open up the Dearne area to new industries after the demise of the area’s coal mines.

In the past, police have closed sections of the road, penning in vehicles to check their status.

Police are able to take action against those found to be breaking driving laws or using cars which are illegal - modifications can put the owner outside the law if not declared on insurance.

Police have now offered to work with organisers of ‘safe’ car meets, following a driver’s jailing over a serious crash at a ‘meet’ in Rotherham, where a motorbiker lost a leg.