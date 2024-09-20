Stephen Roughley (left) and Lee Marshall

SIX more rioters – including a 17-year-old boy – have been sentenced in court following the Manvers hotel violence.

Mason Reddy – seen with a small child in a pram during the August 4 riot – was caught because he had been wearing a jacket bearing the name of his Sunday league football team.

The 24-year-old, of Victoria Street at Goldthorpe, launched sections of wooden fencing at police. He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (18) and was given three years’ jail for violent disorder.

Lee Marshall (39) was caught on body-worn video pushing into riot shields to prevent police moving forwards and left one officer fearing for her safety.

Daniel Dicks, Mason Reddy and Regan Urruty Dever

Marshall, of Princess Street, Barnsley, admitted violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was jailed for two years and two months when he appeared at the crown court on Wednesday (18).

Police said the 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was seen “aggressively waving a wooden stick at officers”. He was detained by police dog Luna.

The youth admitted violent disorder and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, when he was given a 24-month rehabilitation order and six-month curfew.

Steven Roughley was seen throwing objects at a police van and aggressively approaching officers. He could be seen shouting at police in footage shown on national TV news.

The 45-year-old, of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sentenced at the crown court to two years and eight months’ prison.

CCTV captured Regan Urruty Dever (22) approaching officers and grabbing and pushing their shields in an attempt to break the police cordon.

He told police that he had been at a supermarket when a friend told him it was “kicking off” at Manvers – and he “somehow” found himself in front of the cordon, rejecting the idea that he pushed or grabbed officers.

Despite this, he admitted violent disorder and was given two years in prison.

Daniel Dicks (33). of Probert Avenue, Goldthorpe, was jailed for two years and eight months. He was seen pushing a shopping trolley into the path of a police van and ripping up fence posts at the side of the hotel.