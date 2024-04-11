Pedal power: A cyclist's machine gave chase cop the edge

The police officer was chasing a suspect on foot after a wanted Range Rover Evoque had crashed following a pursuit through the area.

Two occupants fled on foot and as an officer chased one, a cyclist thrust his bike into the hands of the cop, saying “go get ‘em”.

It was the advantage the officer needed and he was able to catch up with the suspect, eventually detained in a garden, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

But further inquires allegedly linked the suspect to a robbery in Nottinghamshire, where jewellery worth £90,000 was stolen.

The drama unfolded around 7.15pm in Parkgate, when a roads policing officer requested the Evoque to stop.

That triggered an unusual pursuit around the area, with the driver reversing along a road with a 60mph speed limit at one point, and reaching a speed of 80mph in a 30mph limit on another.

The wanted car took a roundabout the wrong way and then crashed, with two occupants fleeing on foot.

The cyclist realised his bicycle could help and offered it up - contributing to the arrest.

Insp Matt Collings said: “This job is a great example of the dedication and commitment of offers to catch those responsible for crimes and how sometimes, a simple routine traffic stop can lead to greater finds.”