Cyclist 'punched' during attack by group of 'hooded males'

A CYCLIST was approached by a group of 'hooded' males before being punched several times.
By Jill Theobald
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for informationSouth Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information
South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the cyclist had been riding past the Wickersley Old Village Cricket Club last Monday (October 30) at 4.48pm when the incident took place.

“It is reported that three hooded males approached a man whilst he was riding on his bike,” said the force spokesperson.

“It is then reported that one of the men punched the victim causing him to fall off his bike.

“The victim was reported to have been punched several times before the group of men left the scene.

“Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward with information, as it may help their investigations.”

Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/192748/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers.org or by calling 0800 555 111.