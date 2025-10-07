CSE reports drop as police act early to protect the vulnerable

CRIME numbers involving child sexual exploitation crashed in South Yorkshire last year – with 306 offences recorded compared to 538 in the previous 12 months.

South Yorkshire Police are crediting that performance to an increased flow of intelligence information about the county’s problem cases and also more child protection investigations.

During 2024, officers created 512 intelligence reports, up from 491 the previous year.

In the same period, 512 child protection investigations were conducted, up by 17 on the previous year.

Those investigations begin when vulnerable people are identified by police or other services, helping the authorities to act before potential victims are affected by CSE.

Details of the force’s performance are contained in its latest CSE profile.

The data is published annually to ensure the force is being transparent with communities about the scale of CSE.

Force CSE lead, Det Chief Insp Scott Harrison, said: “This data emphasises the value of intelligence from our communities – the more you tell us, the more vulnerable people we can protect, the more crimes we can prevent, and the more offenders we can pursue.

“The best thing about intelligence is that it doesn’t need to meet a criteria.

“You might have noticed something unusual on the school run or at the shop. It might seem insignificant to you, but it could be the missing piece of a jigsaw we have been piecing together for weeks or months.

“Our increased child protection activity should assure our communities that the South Yorkshire Police of today acts on their concerns.

“Since 2021, we have made over 350 arrests in connection with CSE and improving our investigations will help us secure more charges and convictions.

“Due to the evolving nature of CSE, we don’t expect the data to follow straight lines in the years to come but we commit to remaining focussed on ensuring that our prevention work and response is the best it can be and puts victims and survivors at the heart of everything we do.”

The scale of CSE became apparent more than a decade ago, when the Rotherham grooming scandal unfolded.

Since then, police and other agencies have taken big steps forward to improve their performance in the area.