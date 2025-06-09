Crossbow arrest by armed police in Greasbrough

A MAN reportedly wielding a crossbow was arrested in a police operation in Greasbrough, the South Yorkshire force has confirmed.

Residents reported armed offices in the St Mary’s View area over an extended period on Friday evening, with a police aircraft also circling above for more than an hour. Although a suspect was arrested, police have confirmed he is not facing any further action over the incident. A force spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.20pm on Friday, June 6, to reports of a man in possession of a crossbow St Marys View in Greasbrough. “Armed Response Officers were deployed to the scene and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon. “He has since been released from police custody with no further action. “Officers also arrested a 30-year-old man who was wanted on suspicion of harassment offences. “He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. No injuries were reported from the incident.”