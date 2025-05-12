Criminals lose cannabis worth £1m plus

Suspicions: Police found a £1.4m haul despite attempts to hide it (Image: SYP)

A MILLION-pound plus cannabis farm has been busted by police in Rotherham as local officers keep up intense pressure on the drug cultivation trade.

The latest success came when officers raided a former snooker hall in the Ferham neighbourhood, after obtaining a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Warrant to search the property.

They had been alerted when a power company reported neighbours were experiencing frequent power cuts - a tell-tale sign that the legitimate power supply has been dangerously bypassed.

That is often done by cannabis growers, because the plants need large quantities of electricity for the heat and light they need to thrive.

Those responsible for the cannabis grow had barricaded all entrances with tables, radiators and other furniture, as well as bolting the doors shut and creating several fake walls within the building.

However, with assistance from the police Operational Support Unit, officers gained access to the building - and found more than1,400 cannabis plants.

It is estimated the plants are worth approximately £1.4 million. The plants are in the process of being seized and will be destroyed.

Rotherham Central NPT Inspector John Crapper said:

"Cannabis is not a harmless drug – it is linked to organised crime and results in the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“This large-scale cultivation contained over £1 million worth of drugs which would have likely funded organised criminality. It is important people are aware of the connection between illegal drugs and violent crime.

"This warrant is part of Operation Grow which is our ongoing work to tackle cannabis farms in Rotherham. We will carry on gathering intelligence and working with partners to tackle this issue."

Launched in 2021, Op Grow is the district’s operation to target and disrupt the production and supply of drugs.

Profits are frequently used to finance other types of organised crime.

Across 2024, officers executed 70 warrants all over Rotherham – leading to the seizure of 17,846 cannabis plants. It is estimated that the total value of the plants is more than £17.8 million.

That has been followed by a string of successes so far this year.

Anyone with information or suspicions about cannabis cultivation can contact police by telephone on 101 - or 999 if it is an emergency.