Crime rates falling across the Dearne Valley, latest figures reveal

Driving down crime: Neighbourhood police are based at Goldthorpe police station

DEARNE Valley communities have become increasingly safe from crime over the last two years, latest statistics show.

Figures examined by the Dearne Valley Weekender show that between October 2022 and the same month last Autumn - the most recently available figures - crime across the district is broadly down, comparing the same months over three years.

However, some specific crime types - like burglary - have increased in some communities.

The Dearne area falls within several policing districts in Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham, meaning different teams of officers are responsible for ‘neighbourhood policing’, the first line of defence for keeping communities safe.

They work alongside specialist officers from other departments to provide the policing response needed to address problems.

As police numbers have swelled in recent years, neighbourhood teams have expanded, putting more officers into communities, creating more opportunities to tackle, or prevent, crime.

That process has not been straight forward, with many teams left below their ‘official’ strength due to needs elsewhere in the South Yorkshire force.

Across the district, in October 2023, the Barnsley South East district, covering Goldthorpe and Thurnscoe, had 252 crimes reported, compared to 326 in the same month two years earlier.

Burglaries were up slightly, at 22 compared to 17, but down on a spike of 35 incidents in October 2023.

In Barnsley South, covering Hoyland, Darfield and surrounding villages, numbers were down to 406 from 449 two years previously. Those figures included a slump in vehicle crime from 70 to 37, with burglaries also down, from 31 to 19.

Doncaster South, which covers Mexborough, Conisbrough, but also communities beyond the Dearne, has also seen an overall reduction with 723 last October, against 789 incidents two years previously. Burglaries have been rising in that area with 39 last October, 36 in October 2023 and 27 in the same month of 2022.

Vehicle crime has gone down, however, with 45 reported in October, against 77 two years previously.

Overall, there were 92 crimes reported in Mexborough, against 219 two years previously. Conisbrough had 166, against 184 two years ago, but up from only 120 in October 2023.

Rotherham North has seen crime reduced from 774 incidents in October 2022 to 725 last October. Most offences were in the Wath and Rawmarsh/Parkgate areas.