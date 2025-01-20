Crime falling with serious violence down by a quarter

Progress: Crime levels are down

LATEST crime statistics show crime levels fell by three per cent in South Yorkshire last year, with numbers of burglaries down by seven per cent.

That formed part of a wider reduction in neighbourhood crime, figures released by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard have shown.

Mr Coppard is also Police and Crime Commissioner, responsible for overseeing the county’s police force at a political level.

Reports of the most serious violence - offences of grievous bodily harm, or worse, were down almost a quarter, with a 24 per cent reduction.

The statistics will be a boost to Mr Coppard, who has had PCC responsibilities only since last summer.

Since then, there has been investment in neighbourhood policing, with greater visibility in both urban and rural communities.

Figures also show the force is getting to grips with delays in answering calls for help, which have been the subject of long-standing problems.

Nine out of ten 999 are now answered in less than ten seconds.

That is described as a “significant improvement”.

An online portal was introduced last April, to allow those wanting to contact police to do so online, rather than calling 101.

That has proved successful, with more than 5,000 people now using that service each month.

The overall reduction in crime works out at 5,000 fewer offences committed over the course of a year.

Some areas, like Thorpe Hesley, have seen issues with neighbourhood crime, which resulted in local police contacting residents by letter with advice.

Specialist officers were also called in to help support the work of neighbourhood officers in that area.

