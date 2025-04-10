Council reveals action against Rotherham fly-tippers

DETAILS of the work done by Rotherham Council to control fly-tipping problems in the borough have been revealed by the chief executive.

Eastwood is a particular hot-spot for problems in urban communities and resident Andrew Willshaw wrote to Sharon Kemp OBE about the problem. She responded with statistics about the work done by street cleansing and environmental health teams in both clearing waste and identifying those responsible for the dumping, since April last year. Rotherham Council was involved in education and engagement work to try to get communities to take care of their environment, and there had also been “significant investment in CCTV resources”. She told Mr Willshaw the authority “continues to pursue enforcement opportunities”, which has resulted in 66 enforcement actions across the borough over the 12 months, relating to fly-tipping. Those have included prosecutions and issuing fixed penalty notices. Another 3,911 fixed penalty tickets have also been issued for littering offences across the borough. Locally to Eastwood, 579 of the littering penalties were issued in Rotherham East, with 12 of the 66 enforcement actions also resulting from offences in that area. Rotherham East was also subject to 30 fixed penalties being issued against people who left waste bins out on the street. The area is subject to a Public Space Protection Order, with a range of legal restrictions aimed at controlling bad behaviour. In addition, 350 legal notices were also issued in the Rotherham East council ward over a range of issues including waste, nuisance, housing and anti-social behaviour. “The council will continue to maintain a focus on both street cleansing and enforcement activities to promote a cleaner and greener borough,” she said.