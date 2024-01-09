RESTORATIVE justice provider Remedi is looking to hire and train volunteer community panel members.

Could this be a volunteer role for you?

The role helps support the practice of victims and offenders having contact after a crime, with the aim of helping the latter understand the impact of their actions.

Panel members work with the Rotherham Youth Justice Service to devise bespoke and creative programmes to address young people’s offending, while also considering the needs of victims and the wider community.