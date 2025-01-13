Cops seized more than a thousand cars a month last year

Success: Police have seized many illegal vehicles

POLICE took more than 15,000 vehicles off the roads of South Yorkshire in the space of just 12 months, senior officers have revealed.

During 2024, the South Yorkshire for seed 15,636 vehicles – an average of more than 40 every day in the county.

More than 4,000 of those were taken for having been driven without insurance.

Another 3,719 were vehicles which had been stolen and later tracked down by police and 1,399 more had been used in crimes.

Police also seized 284 which had been involved in serious, or fatal, collisions on the road.

Taking those vehicles out of circulation was part of the force’s work to help keep roads and communities safe.

According to police, both formal research and officers’ experience on the streets show those who drive without insurance, or who use stolen vehicles, are more likely to take risks.

That may involve speeding, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and trying to evade police.

Roads Policing Insp Matt Collings said: “Sadly, last year in 2024, 48 people lost their lives on the roads of South Yorkshire, with our officers then having to inform their families that their loved one has died, and their lives have changed forever.

“We are committed to creating safer roads to reduce the number of people who lose their life or become seriously injured, but it takes effort from everyone.

“A lot of people think it won’t happen to them and that they’re a safe driver, but a fatal collision can happen to anyone, anywhere and at any time; you can’t be responsible for other people’s actions and it’s imperative we remove vehicles from those who pose a risk.

“We are often met with criticism when we stop someone for speeding, or no insurance but the reality is, a routine traffic stop can uncover much more serious crimes.

“Speeding drivers can be uninsured, and drink and drug drivers can be driving stolen or cloned vehicles,” he said.

Other seizures included vehicle burnout, those involved in fail to stop pursuits, being abandoned or for Driving Vehicle Licensing Agency offences.

It is possible for anyone to check a vehicle’s insurance status by visiting the www.askMID.com website.