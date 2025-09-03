Conisbrough and district targeted by police

A MAJOR police operation has targeted Conisbrough and surrounding communities as officers cracked down on vehicle-related crime.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest Operation Duxford - a day of action with specialist police resources focused on a specific district - took place in communities to the south of the city.

It resulted in officers executing several warrants, to conduct searches, as well as other activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Neighbourhoods Chief Insp Joe Hunt said: “Vehicle crime, including the theft of motorbikes, cars and vans, and associated anti-social behaviour has a big impact on people’s livelihoods and the wider communities.

“We are always gathering more and more intelligence on those suspected of being involved in this criminality and today’s operation supports the hard work carried out every day by officers and staff based in Doncaster.

“We are focussing our efforts on the south of Doncaster but there will be wider activities taking place across the borough over the course of the day as part of Operation Duxford.”

A number of enforcement and engagement activities have been taking place today as part of Operation Duxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside property search warrants and arrest attempts for suspects linked to motorbike thefts, Roads Policing Group officers carried out a traffic operation at enforcements sites in the Edlington, Conisbrough, Denaby and Mexborough areas.

Briefing: Officers being prepared for Duxford duties

Public engagement was also involved, with pop-up police stalls at hotspots for vehicle crime and off-road bikes and a series of high visibility patrols also taking place around the south of Doncaster.

Those with information about crime in the area can contact police on 101 to pass on details.