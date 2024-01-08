CONFISCATION orders against two Rotherham criminals helped take the total paid back in South Yorkshire during 2023 beyond £1 million.

.

Proceeds of Crime Act orders can be issued after jail sentences, ordering offenders to give back money gained from their life of crime.

James Whaley, of Hazelwood Way in Waverley, was issued a confiscation order for £45,756.59 on December 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amount is what the 34-year-old was found to have benefited from in relation to trafficking class A drugs, having been jailed for two years and three months in March last year.

A confiscation order for £40,215.20 was made against Matthew Brackley, of Sitwell Grove, Rotherham, on December 18.

Brackley (40) had been sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment last January for possession with intent to supply cocaine.

Laura Hough, South Yorkshire Police’s head of asset recovery, said: “Many people will think that our job is complete once we place criminals behind bars, but this isn’t the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The economic crime unit works hard to ensure that criminals do not continue to benefit from ill-gotten gains, which often lead to a life of luxury.

“Criminals involved in organised crime can sometimes see hundreds of thousands of pounds in financial gain, often buying second homes, luxury cars and expensive clothes and possessions.”

The payback scheme was developed by the Home Office, encouraging law enforcement organisations to go after criminals’ assets after they have been sentenced in court.

The money received from confiscation orders is paid back into the Home Office law enforcement schemes and the force which captured the criminal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In total, £1,355,341.86 worth of confiscation orders were issued in the region throughout 2023, with an additional £772,350.03 obtained in proceeds of crime civil forfeiture orders.

Ms Hough said: “Knowing that the work we have completed over the past year has led to over one million pounds being paid back to the justice system is excellent.

“This money is being used to fund community grant schemes from the police commissioner, giving back to communities which may have reaped the negative effects of crime.”