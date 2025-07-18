Commendation for 84 year old who fought off Maltby mugger

A ROTHERHAM pensioner who took on a robber with only a pair of jeans to defend himself has been commended for his bravery.

Eighty-four year old Ron Croker refused to comply when he was challenged by the masked offender while doing washing at the Coin-Op launderette in Maltby.

Instead, he used the jeans he was holding as protection as he feared the criminal may have been carrying a knife, and managed to bundle the offender outside.

The incident happened on January 7 this year, with the confrontation captured on CCTV at the business.

Police were able to track down offender Lloyd Smith, aged 42, of Myrtle Grove, Rotherham, after he was recognised on the footage by members of the public.

He initially denied being responsible, but at Sheffield Crown Court pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and was jailed for three years and nine months.

The incident left Mr Croker with minor injuries, but Lloyd fled empty-handed.

Mr Croker has now been awarded a South Yorkshire Police bravery commendation.

Recognition: Ron with his wife Val and Chief Supt Andy Wright

That was awarded by Chief Supt Andy Wright, Rotherham’s district commander, who said: "We often talk about police officers running towards danger when others run away from it.

“In this instance, Ron did neither. He stood his ground, fought for what is right and showed tremendous courage when it would have been easy not to.

"His actions were nothing short of remarkable and the resolve Ron has shown to do the right thing and help support our investigation has led to a dangerous man being put behind bars.”

The award was in recognition of both Mr Croker’s bravery and his support in the police investigation.