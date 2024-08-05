CLASH: Police face the rioters at the protest

PRIME Minister Kier Starmer called an emergency COBRA meeting in response to violence from extremists which saw a Manvers hotel come under sustained attack by rioters, leaving a police officer unconscious and others with broken bones.

South Yorkshire Police were supported by colleagues from across the country to control what had purportedly been planned as a protest against immigration outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers on Sunday.

Senior officers have warned that even those who stood by and watched the attacks are “absolutely complicit”.

A group of 700 converged on the site, with some then attacking the hotel and police, leaving ten officers injured.

Hotel windows were smashed, a fire started outside in a bin which appeared to have been rammed against a door and offenders got inside the building before police were able to control the disorder.

The mayhem was mirrored at other locations across the country, seemingly triggered by false online rumours that an immigrant was responsible for deaths of several children in Southport.

Sir Kier described the violence as “right wing thuggery” and called today’s meeting, which follows on from an earlier gathering with police chiefs to discuss the national response to the crisis.

South Yorkshire Police said no hotel staff had been hurt during the violence, which led to just one arrest at the time.

It is anticipated more may follow as officers investigate how circumstances unfolded and identify those responsible for the violence.

A heavy police presence was kept in the area overnight and remained present today.

Many politicians have condemned the violence, with MP John Healey and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard visiting the area on Sunday evening.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said the hotel had been “full of terrified residents and staff” when it was attacked and fires started outside.

“The behaviour we witnessed has been nothing short of disgusting,” she said.

“While it was a smaller number of those in attendance who chose to commit violence and destruction those who simply stood on and watched remain absolutely complicit in this.

“Those who choose to spread misinformation and hate online, also need to take responsibility for the scenes today.

“This was not a protest, just angry people reacting to a false narrative shared by people who have their own motivations for doing so.”

Rotherham councillor John Williams said he was “utterly shocked” by the disorder.

“This has all taken place beside our Manvers residential community and our residents did not deserve their area to be treated as the playground for thugs coming here to commit violent acts and disorder.”

Pieces of wood, stones, fireworks and a chair we3e among items hurled at police and at the building.

Council staff worked overnight to help clear-up the damaged and the authority’s leader, Cllr Chris Read, said: “Those who stood by and simply watched thugs who tried to set fire to a building containing other human beings will reflect on what they have become and what they have associated themselves with.

“Rotherham is better than that. Everywhere is better than that.

“We will do all we can to ensure that everyone is safe through the days ahead.”