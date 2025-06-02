Children at risk from online image abuse
It is acknowledged the offenders are highly difficult to trace, due to the technology they use, so police say the best protection is to understand - and avoid - the risks.
However, they have appealed to victims - frequently young people - to report crimes to them.
The South Yorkshire force is warning of the risks of grooming by online offenders to co-incide with Child Safety Week.
Det Chief Insp Scott Harrison, the force lead on child sexual exploitation, said: “Intimate image abuse is a vile and deeply distressing crime, which has a profound impact on those affected and their families.
“The offenders are often adults who pose as children themselves to earn a victim’s trust, before grooming them for intimate images and them exposing them in the cruellest way.
“We’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of this crime to report it to us.
“Sadly, the offenders often hide behind extremely complex digital barriers which make it incredibly difficult for us to hunt them down.
“While we pursue them, the best thing you can do is empower your children to protect themselves from this awful crime happening to them in the first place.”
Police have helpful information available at their website www.southyorkshire.police.uk/dont-be-exposed
The Online Safety Act, which became law two years ago, under the Sexual Offences Act means it is now a criminal offence to share unsolicited intimate images, share or threaten to share non-consensual intimate images - better known as ‘revenge porn’.