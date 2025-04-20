Child arrested in Rotherham over alleged robbery

Diligent: Work between PCSOs and police colleagues led to arrest

AN ELEVEN year old boy was allegedly robbed of his bicycle in North Anston, with complaints that other children in the area were reportedly threatened as they played.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Saturday and resulted in protracted operation, involving local police community support officers and colleagues on ‘response’ duties with the South Yorkshire force.

As a result, a 13 year old suspect was arrested and has since been bailed while officers continue to investigate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drama unfold on Saturday, April 12, when police received a 999 call from the parents of the 11 year old, to say he had been threatened by an older boy, and had his bike stolen.

Police also received information soon afterwards about a teenager allegedly threatening children in a nearby park.

Two PCSOs from Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team were in the area and waited with the victims until response officers attended.

Over the next hour the PCSOs worked tirelessly using their knowledge of the local community to identify a potential suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following unsuccessful arrest attempts, the PCSOs remained in the area as part of their usual proactive patrols.

They then spotted a boy who matched the description of the alleged suspect - leading to response officers re-attending and detaining the individual.

Rotherham South NPT Inspector Darren Birley said: "Our Police Community Support Officers continue to provide a vital service for the people of Rotherham and the wider South Yorkshire communities.

"They do an exceptional job - getting to know the people within our local communities and the problems affecting them.”