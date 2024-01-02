POLICE have shared CCTV of a man they are keen to identify after a car was stolen from Sprotbrough.

CCTV appeal after car stolen at Sprotbrough
A black Land Rover estate was taken from the driveway of a home on Allendale Gardens at 5.40am on December 22.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The stolen vehicle has not yet been recovered and remains outstanding.
“We are keen to speak to the man pictured after he was captured on the property’s doorbell camera. He is thought to be in his mid-20s and was wearing a baseball cap.
“If you live in the area and believe you captured the man on your CCTV or doorbell camera, or you believe you witnessed the vehicle after it was stolen, please get in touch.”
Report information via the police’s website or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/223122/23.