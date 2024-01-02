POLICE have shared CCTV of a man they are keen to identify after a car was stolen from Sprotbrough.

Police shared this CCTV image

A black Land Rover estate was taken from the driveway of a home on Allendale Gardens at 5.40am on December 22.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The stolen vehicle has not yet been recovered and remains outstanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are keen to speak to the man pictured after he was captured on the property’s doorbell camera. He is thought to be in his mid-20s and was wearing a baseball cap.

“If you live in the area and believe you captured the man on your CCTV or doorbell camera, or you believe you witnessed the vehicle after it was stolen, please get in touch.”