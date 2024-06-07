CCTV appeal after attempted theft at Swallownest beauty salon
It follows an incident in a beauty salon on Rotherham Road in Swallownest at about 6.40pm on April 26.
Two men entered the premises pretending to want treatment and tried to open the till when staff went to the back of the shop.
Earlier that same day there was a theft on the same road which police believe to be linked.
Suspects took money from a tin before leaving in a vehicle.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
“Do you recognise these men? If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.
“Please quote incident number 778 of April 26 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.”
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.