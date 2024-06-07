.

POLICE have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with reports of a theft and attempted burglary.

It follows an incident in a beauty salon on Rotherham Road in Swallownest at about 6.40pm on April 26.

Two men entered the premises pretending to want treatment and tried to open the till when staff went to the back of the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier that same day there was a theft on the same road which police believe to be linked.

.

Suspects took money from a tin before leaving in a vehicle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Do you recognise these men? If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

“Please quote incident number 778 of April 26 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.”