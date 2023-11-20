POLICE found wads of cash stuffed under a sofa during a drug raid on a house in Parkgate.

Cash and drugs found during warrant at Parkgate
Officers discovered £1,000 as well as 1.5ozs of cannabis and hundreds of pounds worth of butane hash oil – a concentrated and potent extraction of cannabis.
Michael Parkin (59), of Goosebutt Street, has been charged with possession of a controlled class B drug.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He has been bailed to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on January 3, 2024.
The warrant last Tuesday (14) was part of South Yorkshire Police’s Operation Sceptre, a national weeklong campaign focusing on knife crime.
Det Sgt Matthew Barnes said: "This warrant was intelligence led and has enabled us to take harmful drugs out of circulation.
“This activity shows that we do act upon intelligence and concerns raised to us by members of the public and that we will take action.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We are constantly seeking out proactive opportunities to disrupt criminality, particularly around the supply and distribution of drugs, and also around dangerous weapons which are often linked to drug supply.
“We know drugs ruin local communities and can leave people feeling safe in their own homes.”
Anyone with similar concerns in their neighbourhood is urged to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
DS Barnes added: “We will always act on any information passed to us, like in this case, which has resulted in drugs being removed from the streets of Rotherham.”