Cannabis worth £17m seized in Rotherham busts over 12 months

Success: Police on a cannabis raid near Rotherham town cenre

A LONG-RUNNING operation to combat cannabis farmers in Rotherham has resulted in drugs valued at more than £17m being taken off the streets in just 12 months.

Operation Grow was launched in 2021 in response to the cultivation of cannabis in the district.

The Advertiser reported recently on a spate of police successes around the end of 2024 and the first days of this year, dismantling three factories and arresting a suspected dealer.

Now police have totted up the totals from Operation Grow raids in the full year of 2024 and put the overall figure at £17.5m of drugs seized.

During that time, officers executed 70 warrants all over the borough - leading to 17,846 cannabis plants being seized.

It is estimated that each plant is worth £1,000, with the total value of the plants thought to be around £17,846,000.

Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team Insp John Crapper said:

“I am very proud of the results achieved by the teams involved in Op Grow, with over 40 people arrested in 2024.

“We all want to make Rotherham a better, safer place to live and this operation forms part of our ongoing work to achieve this.”

The largest cannabis factory dismantled during Op Grow this year was found in a commercial premises on Sycamore Road, Eastwood.

Within the grow, over 5,000 plants were found – with a street value of over £5m.

Insp Crapper added: “We still have work to do; cannabis is not a harmless drug – it funds organised crime and results in the exploitation of vulnerable people. It is vital that people are aware of the connection between drugs and violent crime.

“We will carry on gathering further intelligence and work with partners to create safer communities. We would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Your information is vital in helping us tackle these grows.”

Recent police raids have seen plants with an estimated value of £282,000 seized from an address in Canklow Road, with others worth an estimated £167,000 recovered from Main Street in Rawmarsh.

Another property, in Stephen’s Road, East Dene, was raided with a hit of plants valued at £60,000 seized.

Anyone with suspicions about cannabis farming can contact police, telephone 101, to pass on details.