POLICE seized 94 cannabis plants during a drugs raid on a house at Maltby.

Officers executed the warrant on Strauss Crescent yesterday (2) following intelligence about dealing from the property.

Insp Rebecca Deraz said: “Cannabis farms and factories have a significant impact on our local communities.

“Some people may think cannabis is a 'harmless' drug, but it is often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people who are recruited to look after the grows.

“I encourage the public to look out for the signs a property is being used to grow drugs. If you have concerns about a property near you, please report them to us.

“We will investigate and continue to disrupt the drugs supply chain, put a stop to this illegal activity and create safer neighbourhoods.”

The force’s signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

Heavy smell of cannabis

Windows blacked out

Excessive condensation on windows

Blocked letterbox

Heavy use of anti-odour devices

Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained, etc.