Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Cannabis seized at Maltby

POLICE seized 94 cannabis plants during a drugs raid on a house at Maltby.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
Cannabis found at MaltbyCannabis found at Maltby
Cannabis found at Maltby

Officers executed the warrant on Strauss Crescent yesterday (2) following intelligence about dealing from the property.

Insp Rebecca Deraz said: “Cannabis farms and factories have a significant impact on our local communities.

“Some people may think cannabis is a 'harmless' drug, but it is often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people who are recruited to look after the grows.

Most Popular

“I encourage the public to look out for the signs a property is being used to grow drugs. If you have concerns about a property near you, please report them to us.

“We will investigate and continue to disrupt the drugs supply chain, put a stop to this illegal activity and create safer neighbourhoods.”

The force’s signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

  • Heavy smell of cannabis
  • Windows blacked out
  • Excessive condensation on windows
  • Blocked letterbox
  • Heavy use of anti-odour devices
  • Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time
  • Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained, etc.

Report concerns via 101 – 999 in an emergency – or submit information anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.