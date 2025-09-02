Cannabis 'nursery' bust signals latest success against drugs trade

CANNABIS worth £1m has been seized in the latest strike against ‘factories’ in Rotherham communities.

The success has been credited to joint working between Rotherham Central neighbourhood policing team and Rotherham Council.

It was possible for officers to strike due to an intelligence picture being created around two properties in Deepdale Road, in the Deepdale area.

Police struck simultaneously at both and inside one found more than 1,000 cannabis plants.

That included hundreds of seedlings, suggesting the property was being used as a nursery, with small plants due to be farmed out to other addresses to be grown to maturity.

Insp John Crapper, of Rotherham Central NPT, said: "These warrants uncovered a suspected 'nursery' for cannabis plants.

"The number of seedlings within the property meant that there would not have been enough room to grow them all making it likely that the criminals behind this enterprise were planning on moving them to other addresses around our area.

“The estimated street value of this grow was over £1 million."

Seven figure haul: Police found cannabis worth £1m

Hidden in the home's attic and basement, the extensive cultivation was being powered by bypassed electrical mains - posing a serious fire risk to neighbouring properties.

Engineers have since made the property safe.

At the second property, a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. He has been handed over the Immigration Services.

Insp Crapper added: "This week's activity is part of Operation Grow which is a partnership operation targeting and disrupting those involved in growing and supplying cannabis.

"It funds organised crime and results in the exploitation of vulnerable people. It is vital that people are aware of the connection between drugs and violent crime.

“We will carry on gathering further intelligence and work with partners to create safer communities. We would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Your information is vital in helping us tackle these grows.”

Police have delivered striking successes against cannabis farmers in Rotherham since the launch of Operation Grow - indicating the scale of the home-grown cannabis trade.

Plants worth many millions of pounds have been recovered, disrupting criminal activity which the authorities believe is frequently linked to other forms of offending, such as people trafficking.