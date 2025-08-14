Cannabis farm discovered in Goldthorpe building

Under investigation: Cannabis found in Goldthorpe

A CANNABIS farm has been discovered in Goldthorpe by police responding to an incident.

On August 10, at around 10pm, the force received a call alerting them to suspicious activity in Doncaster Road.

A caller stated they suspected a masked man had broken into a neighbouring property.

Police turned up ad found the back door to the property open, leading them to believe a burglary had happened.

They investigated and found a small cannabis farm in the basement, with some plants also being dried and prepared for distribution elsewhere in the property.

Sgt Paul Aston, said: "Many people may think that growing cannabis is a low level crime, but in reality, it is closely linked to serious organised crime, which often brings violence to our local communities.

"No one should be subjected to this and we will continue to work to combat drug supply in our areas."

No one was located inside the property and no arrests have been made. Enquiries remain ongoing.