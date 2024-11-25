Campaign to help protect women and girls from the scourge of online abuse

Underreported: Police say online abuse is a big problem

POLICE in South Yorkshire have launched a campaign aimed at tackling cyber-crime against women, which they say is widely under-reported.

According to the force, stalking and harassment accounts for almost a quarter of all cyber-crime, but senior officers believe it happens more than victims report it.

Now they have launched a campaign called No More, aimed at increasing public awareness of the problem.

They say the abuse can have a serious impact on the women and girls who are targeted and they want to raise public awareness to help prevent the problem.

Know More focuses on crimes including cyber flashing, cyberstalking, making threats including harm, rape and death, and intentionally sharing false information online.

Some of those have been categorised legally as crimes in their own right since the Online Safety Act 2023 was introduced.

Assistant Chief Constable Hayley Barnett said: “Not only do we see violence against women and girls in the real world, but sadly nationwide we’re also witnessing a concerning rise in the number of reports of online abuse and harassment with stalking and harassment accounting for 23 per cent of all online offences.

“But we know it is still heavily underreported, so we’re encouraging everyone to understand the seriousness of these appalling behaviours and recognise them for what they are - crimes that have long-lasting implications for victims.

“If we all know more about online abuse and report to police, we can help stop violence against women and girls,” she said.

Women with highly visible public profiles, such as politicians and influencers face the biggest risks, say police.

More information is available at wwwnomore-standwithus.com