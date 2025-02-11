Calls for more officers to help tackle local crime problems

Spending doubled: Rother Valley MP Jake Richards

POLICE officers have taken the highly unusual step of criticising staffing levels in the South Yorkshire force, which are around ten per cent down on peak levels - despite a huge recruitment campaign.

Now a Rotherham MP who campaigned heavily on the need for more neighbourhood police before the General Election has pledged to ensure more cash is invested in the county’s force.

South Yorkshire Police Federation, a ‘union’ which represents rank and file officers, has revealed South Yorkshire Police currently has 3,100 officers - a large increase on a low of 2,600 as austerity bit in 2015 but still down on the force’s peak staffing level of 3,400.

Federation chair Steve Kent described the 2015 figure as “an outrageous low” and added: “It’s gone up since then, but we are still nowhere near where we need to be.”

He blamed the national funding formula that means that more affluent counties in England receive more income from council tax, despite having less crime, because property values are higher, meaning residents contribute more.

He said: “There needs to be a significant improvement in the base figures of northern forces like our own who face budgetary restrictions; we need to be closer to 4,000 officers.

“There are similar forces elsewhere in the country, such as Merseyside, who have similar populations, similar crime statistics, and they have nearly 4,000 officers. It’s not acceptable for the people of South Yorkshire, and it’s not acceptable for the cops in our force who are having to do so much with so little.”

Leaving officers stretched to do their work resulted in low morale and poor job satisfaction, he said.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they have 3,074 full-time officers, with 3,137 in total, which is above their Home Office target of 3,060 for the last two years.

Rother Valley MP Jake Richards has been clear that communities need more neighbourhood officers and said the Government had doubled its promised investment to put 13,000 more of those, PCSOs and special constables into service.

That means the £100m originally promised is now £200m.

“The recruitment challenges faced by South Yorkshire Police are shocking but not surprising.

“I know from my regular meetings with the police and crime commissioner that police time and resources are being stretched to breaking point after 14 years of the Tories hollowing out force's budgets.

“Labour is now clearing up this Tory mess. We have pledged to increase neighbourhood policing teams by 13,000 officers, PCSOs and special constables by 2029 because we believe neighbourhoods deserves dedicated officers who know their patch, understand residents’ concerns and can tackle problems before they escalate.

“Last month, we doubled funding to £200 million to ensure this target gets met. I will be working to ensure this investment ix seen in South Yorkshire.

“Restoring local policing won’t happen overnight but with this funding we will make sure we get officers on the ground, to prevent crime and protect our communities,” he said.

Recently, it was suggested that community patrols should be set up in Greasbrough in answer to a perceived spate of neighbourhood crime in that area, though it was stressed the idea was not intended as a vigilante force.

In Thorpe Hesley and neighbouring communities, police have also distributed letters warning residents of criminals’ habits in those localities.