Busy Bonfire Weekend for crews with firework-related incidents
Crews from Dearne were first called after reports a firework had been thrown into a derelict building on Schofield Street in Mexborough at 5.40pm last night (Sunday).
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was no fire but crews used a ventilation fan to clear smoke within the property.”
The incident had been dealt with by 6pm.
Firefighters from Edlington were later called to a blaze at a derelict building on Princes Crescent in Edlington at 8.40pm.
The SYFR spokesperson said: “The fire was caused by fireworks which had been pushed through the letterbox.
“The spread of the fire only involved the door which was fully extinguished by fire crews.
“They had dealt with the incident by 9pm.”