FIRE crews had to tackle two firework-related incidents in derelict buildings during a busy Bonfire Weekend.

SYFR

Crews from Dearne were first called after reports a firework had been thrown into a derelict building on Schofield Street in Mexborough at 5.40pm last night (Sunday).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was no fire but crews used a ventilation fan to clear smoke within the property.”

The incident had been dealt with by 6pm.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firefighters from Edlington were later called to a blaze at a derelict building on Princes Crescent in Edlington at 8.40pm.

The SYFR spokesperson said: “The fire was caused by fireworks which had been pushed through the letterbox.

“The spread of the fire only involved the door which was fully extinguished by fire crews.