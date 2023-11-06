Register
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Busy Bonfire Weekend for crews with firework-related incidents

FIRE crews had to tackle two firework-related incidents in derelict buildings during a busy Bonfire Weekend.
By Jill Theobald
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT
SYFRSYFR
SYFR

Crews from Dearne were first called after reports a firework had been thrown into a derelict building on Schofield Street in Mexborough at 5.40pm last night (Sunday).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was no fire but crews used a ventilation fan to clear smoke within the property.”

The incident had been dealt with by 6pm.

Most Popular

Firefighters from Edlington were later called to a blaze at a derelict building on Princes Crescent in Edlington at 8.40pm.

The SYFR spokesperson said: “The fire was caused by fireworks which had been pushed through the letterbox.

“The spread of the fire only involved the door which was fully extinguished by fire crews.

“They had dealt with the incident by 9pm.”