Bus services halted after repeated vandal attacks in Darfield

EVENING bus services to Darfield have been suspended following attacks on vehicles in less than two weeks.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacks happened on September 18, with a repeat on September 23 and again last Friday, leaving windows shattered.

That provoked bus operator Stagecoach to drop evening services to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that the 27 and 219 services have been diverted away from their normal routes.

Cllr Kevin Osborne, who represents the area, described the attacks as “deeply concerning” and said the changes, which started on Saturday evening, were a “temporary” measure from the company.

He said: “Stagecoach Yorkshire has raised it with South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and South Yorkshire Police.

“Darfield deserves better. Let’s stand together.”

“Stagecoach Yorkshire state this decision wasn’t taken lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancelled: Evening bus services have been stopped in Darfield

“It’s about protecting passengers, drivers, and the wider community.

“But let’s be clear: anti-social behaviour doesn’t just damage property - it damages trust, access and opportunity.

“It makes it harder for people to get to work, to see loved ones, and feel safe in their own neighbourhoods.

“When buses are forced off the road, it’s not just the glass that’s shattered - it’s confidence in public services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Osborne said he was now “pushing for a joined-up response that prioritises safety, accountability, and long-term solutions.

“Darfield deserves better - and together, we’ll make sure it gets it,” he said.

The decision has caused frustration within the Darfield community, from those who are now feel “punished” by having to use taxis because no public transport is available for evening journeys.

Others have expressed disappointment that a new problem has emerged, alongside longstanding issues, such as people using off-road motorbikes in the area.