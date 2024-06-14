Burglar to 'spend even longer behind bars' after police op crackdown
Alexander Olas (22), who was jailed for two years and ten months in December 2023 for supplying Class A drugs, has received a second sentence of over two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to burglary and fraud by false representation.
The second sentence was secured by the Operation Castle team – South Yorkshire Police's ongoing investigation to apprehend burglars in Doncaster.
A police spokesperson said Olas broke into a woman's house in Denaby in August 2023, stealing a handbag, a laptop, car keys, a mobile phone and multiple bank cards which he used to go on “a £195 spending spree.”
“After the crime was reported in the early hours of the morning, detectives quickly sought to ascertain Olas' movements, with CCTV footage capturing him fraudulently using the victim's bank cards,” said the spokesperson.
A detailed forensic investigation followed to collect the evidence needed to secure charges, with Olas first appearing before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on May 14.
Olas, now of HMP and YOI Morton Hall, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling and theft and four counts of fraud by false representation, with a judge at Sheffield Crown Court sentencing him to two years and seven months in prison on Tuesday (June 11) – to run consecutively to the sentence he was already serving for supplying Class A drugs.
Det Con Rachael Gilsenan, the officer in charge of the case, said: "Operation Castle is continuing to crack down on burglars in Doncaster.
"Since launching this operation, Doncaster as a district is now dealing with around 100 less burglaries in a month and recently recording its lowest number of burglaries in a month in the past five years.
"As well as diligent reactive detective work to investigate and pull together evidence for burglary cases, we work proactively to conduct plain clothed and high visibility patrols in key hotspot areas where more burglaries are more prevalent.
"In Olas' case, the team quickly pulled together the different pieces of the jigsaw puzzle to compile a solid case to present to the Crown Prosecution Service to secure charges against him.
"Olas is now set for an even lengthier spell in prison and I hope the passing of this custodial sentence will reassure the victim that justice has been served."