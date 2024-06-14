Alexander Olas

A BURGLAR originally jailed on a drugs charge is set to spend even longer behind bars after detectives working on an ongoing operation secured another prison sentence.

Alexander Olas (22), who was jailed for two years and ten months in December 2023 for supplying Class A drugs, has received a second sentence of over two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to burglary and fraud by false representation.

The second sentence was secured by the Operation Castle team – South Yorkshire Police's ongoing investigation to apprehend burglars in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said Olas broke into a woman's house in Denaby in August 2023, stealing a handbag, a laptop, car keys, a mobile phone and multiple bank cards which he used to go on “a £195 spending spree.”

“After the crime was reported in the early hours of the morning, detectives quickly sought to ascertain Olas' movements, with CCTV footage capturing him fraudulently using the victim's bank cards,” said the spokesperson.

A detailed forensic investigation followed to collect the evidence needed to secure charges, with Olas first appearing before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on May 14.

Olas, now of HMP and YOI Morton Hall, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling and theft and four counts of fraud by false representation, with a judge at Sheffield Crown Court sentencing him to two years and seven months in prison on Tuesday (June 11) – to run consecutively to the sentence he was already serving for supplying Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Con Rachael Gilsenan, the officer in charge of the case, said: "Operation Castle is continuing to crack down on burglars in Doncaster.

"Since launching this operation, Doncaster as a district is now dealing with around 100 less burglaries in a month and recently recording its lowest number of burglaries in a month in the past five years.

"As well as diligent reactive detective work to investigate and pull together evidence for burglary cases, we work proactively to conduct plain clothed and high visibility patrols in key hotspot areas where more burglaries are more prevalent.

"In Olas' case, the team quickly pulled together the different pieces of the jigsaw puzzle to compile a solid case to present to the Crown Prosecution Service to secure charges against him.