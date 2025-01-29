Boys as young as 11 targeted by new knife-crime campaign

Changing perceptions: Police want boys to think twice about knives

A FRESH campaign has been launched by police to tackle teenage knife-crime in South Yorkshire.

The Knives Take Lives initiative aims to stop teenagers who may be thinking of carrying a knife from going through with it.

Research suggests many of those who carry a blade do so under a perception that it will improve their safety, or boost their social status among peers.

But under the initiative, police ask the question: “Will carrying a knife really protect you - or will it destroy your life?”

South Yorkshire is fourth in the national league table for knife crime offences, when measured in straight figures, and by offences per 100,000 people, another way to calculate it.

In 2024, five people in the county were stabbed to death.

Police say a “disproportionate number” of those carrying knives are teenage boys and the campaign targets those in the 11 to 14 age bracket.

Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Poolman said: “There can be a perception among some members of our communities, particularly some younger teens, that many of their peers are carrying a knife.

“This builds fear and leads them to believe they must carry too, to protect themselves.

“In reality, 99.75 per cent of people in South Yorkshire don’t carry a knife, and sadly we know all too well that carrying a knife in fact puts you in further danger.

“This is what Knives Take Lives aims to address. Through this movement we are reaching out to younger boys, and the influential people in their lives including parents and teachers, in a bid to stop them from picking up a knife in the first place.