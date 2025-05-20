Boy-racers Dearne Valley crackdown

POLICE swooped on a late-night car ‘meet’ on a stretch of road straddling the Rotherham and Barnsley border which has become a hot-spot for dangerous driving.

Officers received reports of cars travelling at speed on the Dearne Valley Parkway, near Cortonwood, with groups of spectators gathered to watch.

They imposed road closures, using ‘stingers’, devices which puncture the tyres of passing vehicles, to enforce them, because of the manner of driving.

That led to conventional road users reporting long delays, as officers check on driver identities.

According to those present, some of the boy-racers were weaving between normal traffic on the road, late on Sunday evening.

It has become a known trouble-spot for problem drivers and years ago Morrisons installed gates on the car parks at their Cortonwood store in an attempt to deter groups of anti-social drivers from gathering there.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed: “On Sunday at 10.08pm we received reports of antisocial and dangerous driving on the Dearne Valley Parkway.

“Officers attended and it is reported that several vehicles were travelling at speed on the road and groups of people had gathered to watch.

“Road closures, supported by stinger deployments, at either end of the road were implemented due to the risk being posed by the driving.

“Several motorists were spoken to and were issued with traffic offence reports. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

It is not the first time police have taken such drastic action to ensure road safety, with a similar lockdown taking place on the parkway in October last year.

On that occasion, drivers involved had travelled from as far as Nottinghamshire and West Yorkshire.

On that occasion, ‘stingers’ were also used to stop quad bikes, because their riders were unwilling to stop for officers.

In February this year, vehicles were again reported to be racing on the carriageway, provoking a police operation which led them to Grange Mill Lane, which runs alongside the M1 in Rotherham.

Similar meets have been reported in the Todwick area, on the A57, and have been met with a similar police response, including air surveillance.

Such events can be difficult to control because they are organised via social media chat groups.