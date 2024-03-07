Death by dangerous driving: Brandon South

Brandon South, aged 22, caused the death of Robert Chessman, a 43 year old, when he lost control of his Skoda Fabia while driving on Haugh Road, Rotherham, at an average of 74 mph, when the speed limit is 40 mph.

South Yorkshire Police investigators then found footage which showed he had used his mobile phone on numerous occasions to record himself driving dangerously - showing off by uploading clips to social media.

On January 7, 2022, he lost control while driving at high speed, left the carriageway and collided with Mr Chessman, who was fatally injured.

South was given a reduced sentence of seven and a half years in prison when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and he has been disqualified from driving for five years.

Police Serious Collisions Investigation Unit Sgt John Taylor said: “This is a tragic case, the actions of South showed blatant disregards for the safety of others which resulted in the death of an innocent pedestrian.

“We know South had been using his mobile to record himself speeding and driving dangerously on the roads, uploading these clips to social media.

“We also know that at the time he lost control he was travelling at close to double the speed limit for that road,” he said.

The South Yorkshire force is backing a national campaign by the National Police Chiefs Council to raise awareness of the dangers of using mobiles while driving.