Bogus social workers scam warning

POLICE have issued a fraud warning after a man was scammed out of £550 by two visitors posing as social workers.

They accompanied him to a cash machine - reportedly in Thurnscoe - to withdraw money for them after convincing him they were genuine officials.

According to South Yorkshire Police, the victim was aged 50s and was conned by the pair, who were able to convince him that he owed money.

He was taken to the cashpoint, where he withdrew the money which the fraudsters took, before leaving.

Shocked residents have circulated details of the incident on social media and South Yorkshire Police have now stepped in with fraud prevention advice.

Charlotte Platts, Fraud Protect Officer, said: "Doorstep scams can happen in many forms - they can be door-to-door sales people, someone pretending to be a trader or, in this case, pretending to be someone from an authority.

"They aren't always pushy and may come across as polite - but this doesn't always mean you can trust them.

"Unfortunately, we know that doorstep fraudsters often look to prey on the goodwill of elderly people within our local communities.”

Please share the below tips to ensure your grandparent, parent, friend or neighbour doesn't fall victim to this scam.”

Police ask that residents should follow the ‘Stop, Lock, Chain and Check’ advice.

That is to stop and is if callers are expected; if not, to lock any other outer doors before answering; use a door chain before opening to answer; check callers identification, carefully, and do not be afraid to call their employer to double check.

In an emergency, police can be contacted via 999.