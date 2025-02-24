Baseball bat raiders target lottery winners' home

Raiders: Information is sought about these intruders

RAIDERS armed with baseball bats snatched two safes from the home of elderly lottery winners after threating a woman in her bed.

Now the family are offering a £5,000 reward for information which leads to the offenders being convicted of the raid and sent to prison, which happened in the tiny village of Middlecliffe, in the Dearne Valley, on Sunday evening.

The couple targeted were lottery winners who had previously scooped £500,000 and relatives believe they may have caught the attention of criminals because ‘word had got out’ about their windfall.

The win had come six months earlier.

Sinister: A balaclave masked man caught on camera

Both victims have mobility problems and the man, aged 70, slept through the incident, downstairs on a hospital-style bed.

Two safes next to him were taken, while meanwhile is wife, aged late 60s was in bed upstairs.

She was confronted by two men - each wearing balaclavas and carrying baseball bats.

The threatened her and demanded her telephone.

The property had internal CCTV and caught images of the two offenders during the raid, which relatives hope may help identify them.

They were last seen running in Middlecliffe Lane, towards the centre of the village, caught on other CCTV cameras.

A relative said they believe that may indicate they were locals, rather than outsiders.

“One of the safes was heavy, it is absolute madness,” she said.

They contained a substantial sum in cash, as well as other valuables and important paperwork.

South Yorkshire Police attended and told family members they were treating the incident as aggravated burglary - a very serious crime.

Scenes of crime officers examined the scene, and took fingerprints from items including a mini-fridge, used to store medication, which the criminals are believed to have checked.

“It was a lot of money to take and there was paperwork in there,” said the relative.

It is believed a rear door to the property had inadvertently been left unlocked, allowing entry to the house.

When a relative arrived to make an evening check on the couple, they found the door wide open.

Anyone convicted of aggravated burglary can expect a sentence of anywhere between a year and life in prison, according to legal guidelines.