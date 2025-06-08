Award recognises vast work on Operation Stovewood

A WOMAN who has supported more than 1,000 child sexual abuse victims in Rotherham, while working on Operation Stovewood, has been recognised for her work.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kath Blain, a senior investigator with the National Crime Agency has also worked with other agencies to help protect the public from more than 300 child abuse suspects, by cutting their opportunities for contact with children and so their ability to offend.

In addition, she has been involved in mentoring colleagues, many of whom have gone on to progress their careers successfully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Kath has been honoured in the British Association of Women in Policing Awards.

She joined Operation Stovewood soon after it was launched in 2014 and is head of its safeguarding and risk management team.

That has seen her work with partners including Rotherham Council, the Trauma and Resilience Service and the Sexual Violence Advocacy Service.

Her work has involved providing tailored support for victims, many with complex needs, as their cases have gone through court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has worked in the law enforcement sector for 35 years and was recognised in the leadership category at the awards.

Honoured: Kath Blain at the ceremony

She said: “It’s humbling to have work recognised but, more importantly, it shines a light on the importance of victim care and the vital contribution women make to policing.

“I’ve been inspired by so many strong women I’ve met throughout my career, from cities who’ve courageously reported the abuse they’ve suffered, to officers who stop at nothing to protect and seek justice for others. These women motivate me to go the extra mile.”

Head of Operation Stovewood, Philip Marshall, said: “Kath truly is an inspirational professional, whose dedication to victim care is tremendous and unwavering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s wholeheartedly committed to supporting victims of sexual abuse and protecting young people at risk in South Yorkshire.

“Kath has relentlessly pursued justice for victims of child abuse, ensuring that each person receives help appropriate to their individual needs and that they have the confidence and professional support to tell their story,” he said.

Operation Stovewood was launched to investigate historic cases of child sexual abuse as the enormity of Rotherham’s grooming scandal emerged, seeking out potential victims and prosecuting perpetrators.

Stovewood is no longer taking new cases, but is still actively working through its remaining caseload.