Out of bounds: The house is boarded to prevent entry

LEGAL action by police and council staff has seen a house in Elsecar ‘closed’ as a result of persistent anti-social behaviour from occupants.

South Yorkshire Police worked hand-in-hand with Barnsley Council colleagues to compile a dossier of information about the ‘problematic’ address, which was then put before a court, with a request for a ‘full closure’ order against the property, in Wilkinson Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was granted and is legally-binding, meaning both the occupant and any associates are prohibited from entering the property.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone breaching the ruling could be subjected to a heavy fine or imprisonment.

A spokesman for the Barnsley South neighbourhood policing team, which worked on the project, said: “Hopefully, this action will improve the quality of lives for local residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house was also shuttered, to prevent access, while its future is decided.

During the process, police also discovered the occupant was wanted for two shoplifting offences.

She was charged with those and entered into the court process.