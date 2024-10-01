Authorities swoop to close down 'problematic' house with legal notice
South Yorkshire Police worked hand-in-hand with Barnsley Council colleagues to compile a dossier of information about the ‘problematic’ address, which was then put before a court, with a request for a ‘full closure’ order against the property, in Wilkinson Street.
That was granted and is legally-binding, meaning both the occupant and any associates are prohibited from entering the property.
Anyone breaching the ruling could be subjected to a heavy fine or imprisonment.
A spokesman for the Barnsley South neighbourhood policing team, which worked on the project, said: “Hopefully, this action will improve the quality of lives for local residents.”
The house was also shuttered, to prevent access, while its future is decided.
During the process, police also discovered the occupant was wanted for two shoplifting offences.
She was charged with those and entered into the court process.