Bad reputation: Some Darhaven residents have been living in fear

TWO people have been barred from visiting an address on Darfield’s beleaguered Darhaven complex in a move designed to offer relief to other residents.

South Yorkshire Police and Barnsley Council have collaborated on a move which has seen legal orders issued against two people.

The ‘community protection warning’ notice issued against each prohibits them from returning to that address.

They were present when the warnings were issued and were escorted off the premises by officers from the South Barnsley neighbourhood policing team.

The action signals a positive move for residents on the estate, a complex of single—persons accommodation where many tenants are elderly.

It has been plagued by anti-social behaviour for some time, with several people raising complaints at a recent police and residents together, or PACT, meeting.

Police, council and Berneslai Homes staff there were told of an adverse impact on the quality of life for some residents, as a result of anti-social behaviour they blamed largely on drugs, with some effectively barricading themselves into their homes at night.

According to the neighbourhood policing team, the action came “after a number of reports of anti-social behaviour at the address.

“Officers entered the address and assisted Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council issuing two persons at the address with a community protection warning, prohibiting them from coming back to the address.

“They were escorted from the premises.”

The move is the latest successful use of legal orders for the NPT and council. Last month they also gained a closure order on a house in Wilkinson Road, Elsecar, allowing them to remove the tenant and board it up, following persistent problems.