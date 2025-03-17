Attempted murder suspect arrested

Investigation: Police near the crime scene

A MAN is in police custody on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in the centre of Hoyland on Friday night.

That left a man seriously injured, though his wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that another man was subsequently arrested and remained in custody today (March 17).

The incident unfolded on Friday evening and resulted in a section of Market Street being closed to traffic.

Scenes of crime investigators remained on site more than 12 hours later.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called at 10.30pm on Friday night by Yorkshire Ambulance Service following reports of a stabbing in the Hoyland area of Barnsley.

“It is reported that a man in his 40s was stabbed on Market Street, with the victim taken to hospital with a serious but not life-threatening injury.

“A 21 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.”

Market Street remained closed for some time following the incident and witnesses reported on social media that police officers were apparently searching the area through the night, examining bins and the service areas of shops in the vicinity.

It was also said that some people were questioned by police seeking witness information as they left a pub in the area.

Police have confirmed their inquiries into the incident are continuing and have requested that anyone with information should contact them by telephone on 101, quoting incident number 1107 of March 14.