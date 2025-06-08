'Attempted murder' stabbing as police anti-knives operation ends

A MAN has been arrested for attempted murder following an alleged assault where a 52 year old man sustained stab wounds.

Police said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening but he was taken to hospital with a 42 year old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was held in police custody.

Locals reported the location of the incident as Pizza House on Ox Close Avenue, Kimberworth Park and said the air ambulance attended, late on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police had spent a week taking pro-active action minimise the risk from knife crime, in Rotherham and across the county, as part of a national initiative.

In Rotherham, that involved installing a knife-arch check in Rotherham town centre, with officers also checking on habitual knife-carriers and engaging with other visitors to the town centre.

Across the county, 57 people were arrested, with 182 knives recovered, as a result of work which involved 86 stop and search checks, and 12 warrants executed.

Officers also conducted 35 weapon ‘sweeps’, looking for blades hidden by offenders where they could be picked up later.

Test purchases were also conducted, to establish whether retailers were abiding by the law which prohibits young people from buying knives.

Over the course of the week, officers also addressed 5,000 students on the dangers from knife crime, with community events also taking place to help educate people about the risks and potential consequences of carrying blades.

Det Supt David Cowley said: "We know the devastating consequences knife crime can have on our local communities and taking part in Sceptre allows us to show you what we are doing to seize these awful weapons.

"We know education is a key tool in preventing young people from carrying knives.

“It is our responsibility to work with our partners to engage with children from a young age to show the repercussions of carry knives or decide to use a knife to threaten or harm someone.

"We will continue working hard on a daily basis to reduce the number of knives on our streets.”

Police have asked that anyone with information about knife crime should report it, either to police directly, oir though the Crimestoppers system, 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.