Aftermath: Barry Davies helping to strip his mum's wrecked home

AN EIGHTY-four-year old woman was dragged from her flaming house through a small first floor window – after arsonists targeted the wrong property.

Anne Davies’ son Glynn and a neighbour managed to haul her from her home in Thomas Street, Swinton, as fire swept through the semi-detached house.

And the rescue was only possible because relatives had lacked a van large enough to take a ladder away days earlier, as they had intended, so left it in the garden.

After scrambling free himself, Glynn worked with a nephew who lives nearby to drag Anne clear of the danger.

Wrecked: Arsonists left this house burned out

However, by that point she had breathed substantial quantities of toxic smoke and remained on a high dependency unit at Rotherham Hospital, with South Yorkshire Police describing her condition as potentially life-threatening.

Her son Barry said her prospects hinged on whether she could fight back from impact of the smoke on her lungs, which had left her struggling to breathe.

He said the attack on her home, where Glynn was also present, shortly before 1am on Monday was thought to be a case of mistaken identity, involving a feud between criminal gangs, who picked the wrong address for a revenge attack.

A van outside was set alight, but that spread to the building and left it gutted.

Death trap: The staircase was burned out

The staircase – the only escape route from first floor bedrooms – was burned out and family and friends were this week stripping the house back to a shell to start the process of rebuilding it.

However, Barry said the community had pulled together, with £5,000 in donations from neighbours raised in the space of a couple of days and many building contractors and suppliers stepping in to offer goods such as windows and radiators free of charge, along with labour.

Barry said: “We could not get the ladder onto the van a few days ago, so left it there, and it’s a good job because otherwise they would have not been able to get her out.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is believed the fire was started deliberately and investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident 034 of June 24.