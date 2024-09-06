Birley

A RIOTER who set fire to the Holiday Inn at Manvers has been jailed for nine years – the longest sentence so far in relation to the disorder.

Painter and decorator Thomas Birley, of Rowms Lane in Swinton, was told he would also have a five-year extension on licence.

A pre-sentence report raised alarm, saying the 27-year-old had hints of a “white supremacist mindset”.

Birley was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today (Friday) after admitting arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon at an earlier hearing.

The Manvers incident on August 4 was a flashpoint of the widespread unrest which followed the murder of three children in Southport.

More than 60 police were injured in the riot and the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said the lives of at least 50 people inside the hotel were endangered.

He told Birley: “You are unquestionably a dangerous offender” – adding that people like him were intent on spreading hateful messages of violence and racism.

Det Chief Insp Andrew Knowles said: “This sentence shows that the behaviour that we witnessed on that Sunday will not be tolerated or accepted here in South Yorkshire.

“Birley clearly had the intent to cause harm and damage, and cared nothing for the families, staff and police officers in the hotel.

“I hope this sends a loud and clear message that if you were involved, we are coming for you and you will be put before the courts.

“This sentence does not reverse the physical and psychological damage of that day, but I know it will be welcomed by the hotel workers, residents who were in the hotel, and the officers that were working that day.”