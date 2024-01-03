TWO men were taken to hospital after being stabbed at Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 6.23pm yesterday (Tuesday) after a group of men, who were known to each other, were involved in an altercation.

Two 19-year-olds were injured. One had minor injuries and has since been discharged, while the second suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Social media posts showed a cordon around an area of the shopping centre’s upper floor last night.

A police spokesman said: “Two men, aged 24 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and remain in custody at this time.

“There is no longer a police cordon inside the shopping centre, however, enquiries are ongoing.