TWO men were taken to hospital after being stabbed at Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Arrests after two men stabbed at Meadowhall
South Yorkshire Police said they were called at 6.23pm yesterday (Tuesday) after a group of men, who were known to each other, were involved in an altercation.
Two 19-year-olds were injured. One had minor injuries and has since been discharged, while the second suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.
Social media posts showed a cordon around an area of the shopping centre’s upper floor last night.
A police spokesman said: “Two men, aged 24 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and remain in custody at this time.
“There is no longer a police cordon inside the shopping centre, however, enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information which may assist officers is asked to report it via 101, quoting incident number 728 of January 2.”