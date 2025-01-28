Arrests after police chase stolen Range Rover

Chase: Three suspects were arrested

A RANGE Rover stolen in Rotherham has been recovered following a police chase, which saw it crashed into a wall.

Three occupants then fled the vehicle, but police later arrested three suspects following a search of the area involving a police dog and drone.

The Evoque model was stolen in Rotherham and fitted with false number plates, but aroused the suspicion of a police officer from the South Yorkshire force’s roads policing unit, two days later.

That was in Sheffield and the car failed to stop, with a pursuit following.

The Range Rover went the wrong way on Bochum Parkway, mounted the pavement and went into a health centre car park, where it hit a wall.

Officers from the operational support unit, aided by a police dog and drone, were called in and three suspects were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They were aged 21, 19 and 16.

Investigations continue.